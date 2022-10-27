Buffalo Bills unveil first design images of their new $1.4 billion stadium

The Buffalo Bills have released the first images of their eagerly awaited new stadium, which is set to be completed in 2026.

Created in conjunction with Legends and the architectural firm Populous, the open air stadium will be built across from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills' current stadium was built in 1973 and is the fourth oldest in the NFL.

The stadium has been a magnet for controversy, as well. In March, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1.4 billion agreement for a 30-year lease. Of that, $850 million of the funding will come from state and county taxpayers – a record amount for a stadium. The deal drew widespread criticism.

The stadium won't have a roof, but it will feature an inside bowl and stacked seating design to provide some protection from the winds and snowy winters western New York is accustomed to.

Bills operating chief Ron Raccuia told Buffalo Sports Radio WGR 550 Thursday that the canopy that surrounds the stadium will cover 65% of all seats in the stadium and will help mitigate wind for fans. They will have extensive radiant heating in place to make fans more comfortable.

"We think this is the most effective canopy and covers the most amount of people to do everything else we need to do," he said.