Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money."
Getty Images Holdings Inc: "I think down here at $4, I'm not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at."
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "I continue to prefer Nucor. Better company."
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I say stay with it, I think it's a really, really well-run company."
