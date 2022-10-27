Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Loading chart...

Warner Bros Discovery Inc : "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money."

Getty Images Holdings Inc : "I think down here at $4, I'm not a SPAC guy, okay, but this one may be actually worth looking at."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : "I continue to prefer Nucor . Better company."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc : "I say stay with it, I think it's a really, really well-run company."