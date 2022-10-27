Trump opposes watchdog for financial statements sought by New York Attorney General in sweeping fraud lawsuit

Former U.S. President Donald Trump throws caps as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump and related defendants oppose New York Attorney General Letitia James' call for an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's submission of financial statements to third parties as part of a bombshell fraud lawsuit, according to a new court filing.

James has asked a judge to name a watchdog who would review financial information that the company and defendants give lenders, insurers, and accountants pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

The attorney general's office requested the watchdog as part of a sweeping September lawsuit accusing Trump, three of his adult children, their company and others of a decade-long fraud related to financial statements.

In their court filing Wednesday, Trump's lawyers said James' idea of an outside monitor for the company is "a politically motivated attempt to nationalize a highly successful private enterprise." The lawyers argued that the request "is precluded under our Constitution and must and should therefore be rejected."