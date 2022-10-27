Southeast Asia's top digital economies expected to hit $200 billion in 2022, report shows

Two women using their mobile phones at Raffles Place, the central business district area of Singapore.

SINGAPORE — South East Asia's top digital economies grew faster than expected in 2022 and is set to reach $200 billion in total value of transactions made this year, according to a new report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

The milestone comes three years ahead of earlier projections and is a 20% increase from last year's $161 billion in gross merchandize value (GMV). An earlier report in 2016 estimated the internet economy in the region's six major countries will close in on $200 billion in GMV by 2025.

The six major economies covered in the report are: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The report did not address the populations of Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, as well as East Timor and Papua New Guinea.

"After years of acceleration, digital adoption growth is normalising," said the report released Thursday.

Southeast Asia continues to see growth in the number of internet users — with 20 million new users added in 2022, raising the total number of users to 460 million.

However, that growth is starting to slow, and was just 4% in 2022 compared to a year ago. That's compared to a 10% year-on-year increase in 2021 and 11% growth in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.