Investing in Space: Rockets are only the beginning

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Five U.S. rocket builders have successfully reached orbit in the past two decades. But the CEOs of these companies will tell you that tapping into the global launch market isn't enough.

"Launch is the keys to space … but once you have the keys to space, then you need to drive the car," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC. "The big space companies of the future are not just a launch company on its own or a spacecraft manufacturer on its own. It's a combined entity where you provide an end-to-end service."

Breaking into the launch market may seem hard (and expensive) enough on its own. Yet all five companies are moving up and down the value chain into everything from building spacecraft and components, to satellite services, delivery vehicles, lunar landers and more.

Rocket Lab, for its part, has expanded beyond its Electron rockets into making satellite buses, space-quality solar panels, and other spacecraft components. Beck emphasized that Rocket Lab's investments focus on "all the pain points of how you build infrastructure in orbit."

Citing industry studies, Beck also said it's "pretty obvious" where the total addressable market is most appealing between launch, satellites and space-based services: While the former two reach roughly $15 billion and $30 billion, respectively, the market for space applications is estimated to be upwards of $300 billion.

SpaceX has its satellites manufacturing and internet business, Starlink. Elon Musk has said the company's launch business likely peaks at about $3 billion a year, but its capital-intensive pursuit to build Starlink is seen as tapping a market that would be 10 times that, or more.

Virgin Orbit is similarly developing a satellite business, which CEO Dan Hart told CNBC he hopes can "unlock" space-based services.

For Astra , which put its launch business on hold to develop a bigger vehicle, a side business in propulsion offers "one of those rare products where we can scale production to meet the needs of a vast number of customers," according to CEO Chris Kemp.

And Firefly, the newest entrant to the launch business, has begun building lunar landers and space utility vehicles, also known as "tugs," as a sort of last-mile delivery service for satellites. Firefly CEO Bill Weber said his strategy centers around the idea that whichever company "controls propulsion and supply chain is going to win this battle in launch."