South Korea's economy ekes out a small growth, backed by 'revenge spending'

Even as the global economy is headed into a recession, South Korea's economy saw a small growth backed by what one analyst attributed to "revenge spending" as the country reopens.

Gross domestic product rose 0.3% for the July-September period, according to Bank of Korea data — the slowest quarterly growth seen in a year. It grew by 0.7% in the previous quarter.

"I think that the momentum domestically is rather resilient," said Kathleen Oh, Bank of America's Korea economist on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"Consumption is holding up strong with the reopening and pent-up demand in services, we're actually seeing quite strong 'revenge spending' in leisure, entertainment and travel," she said, adding that domestic demand is likely to support continued growth until the rest of this year.

South Korea's third quarter GDP report showed growth was backed mostly by consumer spending and investment in facilities, which grew 1.9% and 5% respectively.