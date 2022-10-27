CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Boeing, AMC, Meta, Amazon, Tesla, Ferrari & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

This tech stock could be a 'new home' for mega-cap investors, MoffettNathanson says
CNBC ProThis tech stock could be a 'new home' for mega-cap investors, MoffettNathanson says
Sarah Min38 min ago
Goldman Sachs says Boeing can soar more than 80% after earnings
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says Boeing can soar more than 80% after earnings
Sarah Minan hour ago
Wall Street analysts are worried about Meta as it plans to spend even more money on the metaverse
CNBC ProWall Street analysts are worried about Meta as it plans to spend even more money on the metaverse
Sarah Min9 min ago
Read More