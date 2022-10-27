Trump loses latest court bid to block Congress from getting his income tax returns

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday lost his latest effort in court to block years of his income tax returns be given to the House Ways and Means Committee.

The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., denied Trump's request to have the full lineup of judges on that court re-hear his appeal of a lower court order requiring the Treasury Department to turn over those tax returns.

A three-judge panel on the appeals court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision.

Thursday's decision by the full appeals court, which had no noted dissents, sets the stage for Trump to make an expected request to the Supreme Court to hear his appeal. However, the Supreme Court is not obligated to grant that request.