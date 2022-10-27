CNBC Investing Club

We're pleased to see Pioneer return cash to shareholders despite oil market volatility

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

More In Analysis

Apple defies the Big Tech meltdown and remains the stock to own, not trade
CNBC Investing ClubApple defies the Big Tech meltdown and remains the stock to own, not trade
Jim Crameran hour ago
We're disappointed by Amazon's terrible results, stock plunge; but sticking with it for now
CNBC Investing ClubWe're disappointed by Amazon's terrible results, stock plunge; but sticking with it for now
Jeff Marksan hour ago
Linde's ability to manage inflation was on display in the industrial gas giant's strong quarter
CNBC Investing ClubLinde's ability to manage inflation was on display in the industrial gas giant's strong quarter
Jeff Marks
Read More