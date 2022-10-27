What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong

CNBC
What I am looking at Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
- Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
- Meta Platforms (META): I made a mistake, and I was wrong. I trusted this management team and that was ill-advised. Gone rogue. I got had. Horrifying free cash flow of less than $1 billion at the Club holding. Last year $9.5 billion. The hubris here is extraordinary. Bought back $6.5 billion of stock, suboptimal. Shares of the Facebook-parent getting crushed, down nearly 23% to around $100 in the premarket. As we wrote Wednesday evening after the mixed quarter and light guidance, it's no wonder the stock is down so much, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg obsessed with spending on the metaverse.