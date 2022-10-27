CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
CNBC

What I am looking at Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

  • Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
  • Meta Platforms (META): I made a mistake, and I was wrong. I trusted this management team and that was ill-advised. Gone rogue. I got had. Horrifying free cash flow of less than $1 billion at the Club holding. Last year $9.5 billion. The hubris here is extraordinary. Bought back $6.5 billion of stock, suboptimal. Shares of the Facebook-parent getting crushed, down nearly 23% to around $100 in the premarket. As we wrote Wednesday evening after the mixed quarter and light guidance, it's no wonder the stock is down so much, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg obsessed with spending on the metaverse.

More In Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — mortgage demand collapses, tech red flags
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — mortgage demand collapses, tech red flags
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — UPS and Halliburton beat, Meta catches price cuts
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — UPS and Halliburton beat, Meta catches price cuts
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Monday — Fed pivot, Xi consolidates, DHR and META downgrades
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — Fed pivot, Xi consolidates, DHR and META downgrades
Jim Cramer
Read More