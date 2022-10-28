Covid cases, controls spread in China

Covid cases and controls have increased in China this month. Pictured here on Oct. 27, 2022, is a neighborhood in Shanghai that's been fenced in for Covid control.

BEIJING — Covid controls in China have tightened in the last two weeks after more cities reported virus outbreaks.

The restrictions on business and social activity affected 9.2% of China's gross domestic product as of Thursday, up from 7% on Oct. 16, according to Nomura's model.

"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," the firm's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. "The national lockdown situation has been getting ... significantly worse."

For Thursday, mainland China reported 214 Covid cases with symptoms and 1,123 without. The infections were reported in well over 20 of China's 31 province-level regions.

Among the many outbreaks nationwide, infections in the capital city forced Universal Beijing Resort to close temporarily starting Wednesday. It was unclear if the resort would re-open in time for Halloween weekend.

Apple supplier Foxconn said Tuesday its factory in Zhengzhou, China, was affected by a small Covid outbreak.