CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank downgrades Caterpillar, sees little upside from here with global recession looming

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Analysts view Apple as a 'safe haven' and 'bright spot' in tech following another strong quarter
CNBC ProAnalysts view Apple as a 'safe haven' and 'bright spot' in tech following another strong quarter
Samantha Subin26 min ago
Analysts remain confident in Amazon long term as shares crater, expect 'redemption story' ahead
CNBC ProAnalysts remain confident in Amazon long term as shares crater, expect 'redemption story' ahead
Samantha Subinan hour ago
These are Goldman's favorite long-term buys in the energy sector
CNBC ProThese are Goldman's favorite long-term buys in the energy sector
Carmen Reinicke
Read More