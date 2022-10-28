CNBC Pro

There's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived

Jenni Reid
Key Points
  • "I think the market rally is a breathing space rally," Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland's Porta Advisors, told CNBC.
  • Central banks, led by the Fed, acted too late on inflation and will now "overtighten," leading to "a lot of pain," he added.

