Saudi Arabia has a strong tourism market, but minister holds out hope for Chinese travelers

Sprawling mountains in the south, redevelopment of the Red Sea's coastal jewel city Jeddah and a futuristic smart city NEOM by 2030 — these are just some of the highlights that Saudi Arabia's minister of tourism hopes will be the main draws for future tourists.

The Arab kingdom has a "very strong domestic market" for tourism, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

The minister added that he hopes China eases Covid restrictions, which could lead to an influx of Chinese tourists.

"We definitely have [a] very strong religious market, people visiting the two holy cities," Al Khateeb said.