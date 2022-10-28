Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more

Customers shop at the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the Apple iPhone 14 in New York City, September 16, 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Apple – Shares of Apple jumped 8% after the technology giant beat both top and bottom line estimates when it reported earnings results for its latest quarter.

Intel – The chip stock popped 10% after surpassing analysts' estimates for the recent quarter and outlining a plan to reduce costs by $10 billion over the next three years.

Amazon – Shares of Amazon slipped 9% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected.

T-Mobile – T-Mobile stock jumped 6% after the telecom company reported the largest jump in subscriber numbers since 2020, when it merged with Sprint.

DexCom – Shares of DexCom, a medical supply company that makes diabetes management systems, jumped 16% after it reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations.

Gilead Sciences – The pharma company's shares rose 11% after following a better-than-expected earnings and revenue report for this latest quarter, according to StreetAccount. Gilead also issued upbeat earnings and total product sales guidance. Truist upgraded the stock Friday to a buy.

DaVita Inc – DaVita, a health-care company focused on kidney care and dialysis, dropped 27% Friday after reporting quarterly results that fell short of expectations due to the impact of Covid-19 and a labor shortage. The medical company also cut its 2022 outlook.

Etsy – Shares of online retailer Etsy shed more than 4% Friday, following Amazon lower after the e-commerce giant's miss.

Pinterest – Pinterest rose 8% after the social media company beat earnings expectations and reported more monthly users than analysts forecast.

Edwards Lifesciences – Shares of the medical technology company shed 15% Friday after reporting quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations due to hospital staff shortages and the strong U.S. dollar. The company also cut its guidance for the year.

Verisign – Shares of the internet company jumped 8% Friday after its quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, including revenues up on the year.

Charter Communications – Shares of the cable company gained 4% after broadband subscribers grew during the third quarter. Net income per share rose year over year. However, the company's revenue did come in below expectations, and a key profitability metric also missed estimates, according to Street Account.

Chinese stocks – Chinese stocks, including slipped Friday as the Hang Seng Index sold off after President Xi Jinping was given a third term as the country's leader. JD.com shed more than 4%. Baidu slid more than 3%, while Alibaba dropped 4.7%. Pinduoduo fell about 1%.

McDonald's – The fast-food giant saw shares rise 3% after Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on them. The firm called McDonald's a must own "in these times" after its earnings report on Thursday showed growing traffic to its U.S. restaurants.

Deckers – The footwear and apparel maker fell 3%, despite reporting strong quarterly earnings that led UBS to reiterate its buy rating on the shares. Deckers also reaffirmed its conservative full-year financial outlook.

Resmed — Shares dropped 5.9% after Citi downgraded shares of Resmed to neutral from buy, according to StreetAccount. The medical equipment company reported quarterly results on Thursday, posting revenue that slightly beat expectations, according to consensus estimates on StreetAccount.

LyondellBasell Industries — The stock dropped 4.6% after LyondellBasell Industries missed profit and sales expectations in its latest quarterly report, according to consensus estimates on StreetAccount. CEO Peter Vanacker said in a release that high inflation and energy costs, as well as weaker seasonal demand, will result in more challenging conditions in the fourth quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories – Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories shed 7.4% after the life sciences company reported disappointing quarterly results.

Principal Financial Group – Shares of financial services company Principal Financial Group gained 7% after the company beat estimates for its quarterly results, reported Thursday. The company also declared its dividend.

Bloomin' Brands – The parent company of Outback Steakhouse saw shares rise 5.4% after beating expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly report.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Sarah Min, Tanaya Macheel and Jesse Pound contributed reporting