Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices.

Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket action after top and bottom line beats for its latest quarter. Chevron's $11.2 billion profit was lower than the record $11.6 billion it reported during the prior quarter, but still the second-best on record.

Amazon (AMZN) – Amazon slumped 12.3% in the premarket after projecting much weaker-than-expected revenue for the current quarter. Amazon's projection reflects economic uncertainty and a significant hit from a stronger U.S. dollar.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple beat top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter, with its highest revenue ever for the July through September period. However, iPhone sales during the quarter were slightly below Street forecasts. Apple added 1% in premarket trading.

Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest surged 9.6% in the premarket after its quarterly results beat analyst forecasts and its monthly user numbers also topped expectations.

Intel (INTC) – Intel rallied 6.9% in premarket action despite cutting its full-year sales forecast. The chip maker beat top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and said it will focus on cost reductions over the next year.

Sanofi (SNY) – Sanofi shares gained 2.5% in premarket action after the French drug maker issued an upbeat forecast. Sanofi is seeing strong demand for its Dupixent eczema treatment and its flu vaccines.

T-Mobile (TMUS) – T-Mobile shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trading after it reported the strongest jump in subscriber numbers since its merger with Sprint in 2020.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – The footwear and apparel maker reported a quarterly profit of $3.80 per share, 12 cents above estimates. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and that conservative forecast helped push the stock down 6% in the premarket.