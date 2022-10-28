Trump applauds Musk's Twitter takeover, says the platform that banned him 'is now in sane hands'

Elon Musk, left, and Wendell P. Weeks, center, listen to President Donald Trump as he meets with business leaders at the White House on Monday January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump, applauded the platform's new ownership by billionaire Elon Musk, who previously said he doesn't believe in permanent suspensions.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, a Twitter-like platform run by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump did not address the possibility of a return to the platform. Musk has said he would lift Trump's permanent suspension, which Twitter installed in the wake of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after its leadership feared further violence could stem from Trump's tweets. Musk said that he favors more temporary measures.

Trump, for his part, said months ago that he would not return to the platform even if Musk reversed the ban. He began his message Friday by touting Truth Social and claiming without evidence or specifics that the young platform "had bigger numbers" last week "than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest."

"Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly," Trump wrote on Friday. "It will be much smaller, but better."

