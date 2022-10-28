Watch live: San Francisco Police discuss attack of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband

[The stream is slated to start shortly before 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

San Francisco police are set to give a news conference on the violent assault early Friday on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home.

A man is in custody for the attack, which left 82-year-old Paul Pelosi hospitalized.

The suspect used a hammer in the assault, NBC News reported, citing two people briefed on the incident.

The man was searching for the House speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before attacking Paul Pelosi, a source told NBC.

Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident, authorities said.