What Cramer is watching Friday — Amazon drop overdone, Apple's outlier quarter, Big Oil profits

The Amazon Spheres, part of the Amazon headquarters campus, right, in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Chona Kasinger | Bloomberg | Getty Images
What I am looking at Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
- Amazon (AMZN) is a buy. Negativity built in. AWS cloud unit generating enough sales that you may be getting the rest of the company, including the amazing ad business and e-commerce, for free. Forecast from Amazon after a weak quarter is much too dire. Shares of the Club holding down 13% in premarket. That's overdone.
- Apple (AAPL) is a buy. The caution they exhibited is far more related to the issues involving the strong dollar than any slowdown. Supply constrained on most popular products. Can you imagine if China comes back? Many price target cuts. Apple's quarter was better than expected, an outlier in an otherwise brutal week for Big Tech earnings. The stock up in the premarket.