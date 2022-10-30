Investors go with old as tech slides: Wall Street's favorite 100-year-old stocks to buy

Investors dumping tech stocks after their dismal earnings results this past week are going back to old economy names for the hottest stock picks. Disappointing quarterly reports from mega-cap tech stocks signified lower growth ahead from the once darling tech sector. Shares of Amazon tumbled nearly 15% last week through Friday after the online retail giant reported quarterly revenue that missed estimates. Meta dropped 25% for the week, Alphabet declined nearly 6%, and Microsoft was about 3.5% lower. Apple was the rare "bright spot" among big tech earnings, according to Wells Fargo's Aaron Rakers. Those results split the market, with the Dow and S & P 500 advancing 5.5% and 3.6%, respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite trailed the other two indexes, though it also ended the week higher. In order to capitalize on this emerging trend, CNBC Pro searched for familiar old-economy names that are once again in vogue. The S & P 500 stocks that surfaced in our screen exclude tech, and have been around for 100 years or more. They have buy ratings from a majority of analysts, or more than 55%, that cover the stock. And, they're expected to surge 20% or more from here. Here are six names. EQT , which was founded in 1888, is the oldest stock on our list. The energy company is beloved by a majority of analysts, about 77%, who expect the stock will surge 56% from here. Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note last month that EQT has the "best risk-reward" setup among its peers heading into the winter months. General Motors started in 1908, and has a buy rating from 62.5% of analysts. According to consensus estimates on FactSet, shares are expected to advance 25.7% from here. Last week, General Motors reported earnings that handily surpassed earnings expectations , though it slightly missed revenue forecasts, and maintained its full-year guidance. Boeing , which was founded in 1916, is considered a buying opportunity from roughly 65% of analysts. They expect the airline stock will jump 38%. After Boeing's latest quarterly report, Goldman Sachs said the airline stock can soar more than 80% as it improves its fundamentals. Founded in 1892, Assurant has a buy rating from nearly 78% of analysts. They expect roughly 35% upside from here. Other stocks on this list are Halliburton and CBRE Group .