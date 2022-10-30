Nancy Pelosi says her husband 'continues to improve' after life-threatening attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured with her husband, Paul Pelosi, on Capitol Hill on January 3, 2019 in Washington, DC.

In her first public comments since her husband was attacked, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her family was "heartbroken and traumatized" by the brutal assault — but his condition is improving.

Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer by an intruder who broke into the couple's home in San Francisco early Friday morning. The House Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

"Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," she said in a letter addressed to House colleagues.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

Paul Pelosi, 82, has since gone through a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, Pelosi's spokesman said on Friday.

"His condition continues to improve," the House Speaker said in the letter.