Cramer's lightning round: Riot Blockchain is not a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
Southwestern Energy Co: "This stock is too cheap. ... I wish my Charitable Trust owns it."
Black Knight Inc: "The government is so fickle, I hesitate to recommend any arbitrage situation."
Match Group Inc: "At $43? Really? I'm not going to recommend a sale of that thing."
Riot Blockchain Inc: "I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money."
Manchester United PLC: "It's not making money. ... I have no catalyst, and when I have no catalyst, I just don't know how to recommend."
