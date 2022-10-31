Cramer's lightning round: Riot Blockchain is not a buy

Loading chart...

Palantir : "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."

Southwestern Energy Co : "This stock is too cheap. ... I wish my Charitable Trust owns it."

Black Knight Inc : "The government is so fickle, I hesitate to recommend any arbitrage situation."

Match Group Inc : "At $43? Really? I'm not going to recommend a sale of that thing."

Riot Blockchain Inc : "I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money."

Manchester United PLC : "It's not making money. ... I have no catalyst, and when I have no catalyst, I just don't know how to recommend."

