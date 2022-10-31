Oil is all that Putin has left, U.S. presidential advisor Amos Hochstein says

Oil is all Russia's economy has left following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, according to Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator for President Joe Biden.

"Oil is the only thing they have left in that economy … Putin has destroyed the rest of the economy," Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble Monday.

"All he's got left is the stuff that comes out of the ground. He won't sell his gas to Europe anymore, so all he has is oil, so that's what funds this war."

The Russian Embassy to the U.K. was not immediately available to respond to the comments when contacted by CNBC.

The Russian economy shrunk by 4% year-on-year over the second quarter, and the Central Bank of Russia expects the downturn to deepen in the quarters ahead. The International Monetary Fund expects Russia's GDP to contract by 3.4% in 2022.

Hochstein's comments, from the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, come at a volatile time for energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Russia was the biggest supplier of both natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU in 2021, according to Eurostat, however gas exports from Russia to the European Union have slid this year.

"Despite available production and transport capacity, Russia has reduced its gas supplies to the European Union by close to 50% y-o-y since the start of 2022," according to the International Energy Agency.