Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape set to face federal criminal charges

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York on April 23, 2019.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The Justice Department plans to announce two federal criminal charges Monday against the man accused of viciously attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Details of the expected charges against David DePape were not immediately available.

DePape was arrested by San Francisco Police last Friday after he was found at the Pelosi home, where he hit the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Pelosi on Monday morning remained in the intensive care unit at a San Francisco hospital, sources told NBC.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC that on Sunday law enforcement officials who included FBI agents obtained Pelosi's account of the home invasion by DePape. Pelosi had all of his cognitive functions and seemed to recall everything about the incident, the source said. 

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif.,on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, while searching for the Democratic leader. Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott.
Michael Short | San Francisco Chronicle | AP

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.