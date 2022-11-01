Brooklyn Nets part ways with head coach Steve Nash after 2-5 start

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, following the star-laden team's 2-5 start to the NBA season. The decision was mutual, according to the team.

"I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash's will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around," Nash said in a message posted to his Twitter account Tuesday.

Nash, a Hall of Fame player who won two NBA MVP awards, has coached the Nets since 2020, leading them on two unsuccessful playoff runs.

Jacque Vaughn will take over as interim head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, who also said that currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is the frontrunner to take over the job full time. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for violating team policies that reportedly involved an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," said Nets General Manager Sean Marks in a statement. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure."

Marks said it was "an immensely difficult decision" to part ways with Nash, but that, after evaluating the beginning of the season, the change was deemed necessary.

The team has struggled both on the court and off, despite a roster of high-paid stars including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. Durant reportedly pushed for Nash's ouster in the offseason as rumors swirled that he may leave the team.

NBC Sports reported that both Durant and Irving were unhappy with the team leadership. Irving, who refused to get a Covid vaccination, wasn't offered a long-term contract extension.

Irving drew criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend after he promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday.