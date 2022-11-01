CNBC Investing Club

Eli Lilly is still best long-term growth story in large cap pharma despite messy quarter

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
This Tuesday, July 17, 2012, photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly and Co.'s second-quarter net income tumbled 23 percent on an expected drop in sales for its antipsychotic Zyprexa, but the performance topped Wall Street expectations, and the drugmaker raised its 2012 earnings forecast. The Indianapolis company said Wednesday, July 25, 2012, that sales for Zyprexa, its all-time top-selling drug, sank 73 percent to $379.5 million in the quarter.(AP Photo/Mich
Michael Conroy

Eli Lilly (LLY) reported a noisy third-quarter before the opening bell Thursday, but the numbers did not change our thesis in what we think is the best long-term growth story in large cap pharma.

More In Analysis

J&J's nearly $17 billion offer to buy a heart pump maker goes right to why we own it
CNBC Investing ClubJ&J's nearly $17 billion offer to buy a heart pump maker goes right to why we own it
Zev Fima2 hours ago
2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Pharma stocks under pressure, Club holdings report
CNBC Investing Club2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Pharma stocks under pressure, Club holdings report
Krystal Hur2 hours ago
Here's how 8 Club stocks also in the Dow did during the average's best month since 1976
CNBC Investing ClubHere's how 8 Club stocks also in the Dow did during the average's best month since 1976
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More