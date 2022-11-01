Energy sector needs firms with mentality of Tesla and Amazon to move forward, CEO says

The energy sector requires new companies with the mentality of a Tesla or Amazon to push forward in the years ahead, according to the ex-CEO of energy infrastructure powerhouse Snam .

"It took a Tesla to disrupt ... the car manufacturing sector, it took an Amazon to disrupt the retail market, and I think it's going to take new companies to disrupt the energy sector," Marco Alvera, who is now the CEO of Tree Energy Solutions, a firm looking to develop projects that use green hydrogen, said.

Alvera, who was speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick during a recent interview, went on to emphasize the importance of companies adopting an approach centered around dynamism.

"I think it's always the agile companies that can really do ... kind of a zero-base design and build the whole organization around the purpose, around the speed of execution, around the seriousness," he said.

"The time it takes Amazon to build one of their warehouses — there's no way a conventional company can do that," he went on to state.

"This is about taking some of the West Coast mentality, some of the Tesla mentality, some of the, you know, 'we can do it and we can do it quickly' attitude and delivering faster than a conventional approach would be able to deliver," he said.