CNBC Pro

Forget Tesla? Citi and HSBC name 2 alternatives to play the EV boom

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

This Chinese electric carmaker's stock could rally by more than 260%, Citi says
CNBC ProThis Chinese electric carmaker's stock could rally by more than 260%, Citi says
Ganesh Rao16 min ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:57
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso4 hours ago
The market should rally during this time of year, even as tech struggles and new leaders emerge
CNBC ProThe market should rally during this time of year, even as tech struggles and new leaders emerge
Patti Domm4 hours ago
Read More