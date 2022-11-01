CNBC Pro

There really is a profit windfall for oil companies

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on oil prices, supercycles and more
watch now
VIDEO16:21
CNBC ProWatch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs' Jeff Currie on oil prices, supercycles and more
4 hours ago
What investors should buy in this 'short lived' rally, according to one analyst
CNBC ProWhat investors should buy in this 'short lived' rally, according to one analyst
Weizhen Tan
Forget Tesla? Citi and HSBC name 2 alternatives to play the EV boom
CNBC ProForget Tesla? Citi and HSBC name 2 alternatives to play the EV boom
Zavier Ong
Read More