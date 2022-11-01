A ‘resale revolution’: Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping

Bargain hunting is certainly not new.

But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and selling pre-owned goods.

At first, some families under financial pressure looked to secondhand shopping as a way to save. Then it became mainstream.

So called recommerce grew nearly 15% in 2021 — twice as fast as the broader retail market and notching the highest rate of growth in history for the industry, according to a 2022 recommerce report by OfferUp.

While dominated by clothing resale, 82% of Americans, or 272 million people, buy or sell secondhand products, OfferUp found, including electronics, furniture, home goods and sporting equipment, as well as apparel.

Over the next five years, recommerce is projected to grow by 80% and hit $289 billion.