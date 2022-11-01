SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, on Space Force mission

[The webcast is scheduled to begin at 9:26 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Tuesday launched the first Falcon Heavy mission in over three years, a towering rocket that is the most powerful currently in operation.

SpaceX's rocket is carrying the classified USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force, which is also the first operational national security mission for Falcon Heavy. Its most recent previous launch was the Space Test Program-2 (STP-2) mission in June 2019, which carried experimental satellites on a demonstration flight for the Pentagon.

The mission took off at 9:41 a.m. ET from a launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

While Falcon Heavy's base is reusable, the company landed just the side pair of the three rocket boosters – with the central core dropping into the ocean like traditional rockets do, to meet the Space Force's high-performance requirement for this mission.