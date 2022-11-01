CNBC Investing Club

We still believe in AMD's future potential, but near-term results make it difficult to see

Zev Fima@zevfima
Lisa Su, CEO, AMD
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed lowered expectations on after the closing bell Tuesday. The stock initially dropped in after-hours trading before reversing and rising 4% as investors took solace in AMD's year-over-year revenue advance in Q3. Unfortunately, we don't see much in the report to indicate any let-up in the near-term of the troubles facing the semiconductor industry.

