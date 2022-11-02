Ark's Cathie Wood is betting Elon Musk will turn Twitter into a 'super app'

Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, Ark Invest, gestures as she speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

LISBON, Portugal — Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks Elon Musk might be onto something with his vision for Twitter.

"He's thinking about a super app like WeChat Pay," Wood said at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday.

Wood was referring to the digital payments service of Chinese messaging app WeChat. It is used often in China for things like instant messaging, social media and payments.

WeChat has been touted as the archetype of a phenomenon known as "super apps." These apps act as all-in-one platforms that serve a range of user needs spanning instant messaging, banking and travel.

Tesla CEO Musk has already hinted at plans to make Twitter a super app. Last month, he tweeted that buying Twitter was an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

"Remember [Musk] started in the payments industry ... he sold his company to PayPal," Wood said. "He and [Twitter co-founder] Jack Dorsey working together, I think, could turn this into a super app."

Twitter could in future look more like a digital wallet, Wood said: "So you do all your banking there, maybe there's something they're doing with Cash App," the online payments app developed by Dorsey's fintech firm Square.