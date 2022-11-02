CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse says this is a bear market rally that's about to fail right here

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

Buy these ETFs if you believe the Fed will pivot to a slower tightening pace
CNBC ProBuy these ETFs if you believe the Fed will pivot to a slower tightening pace
Jesse Poundan hour ago
The two words investors want to hear from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting
CNBC ProThe two words investors want to hear from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting
Jeff Cox5 hours ago
'Very attractive': Buy this automaker to play massive pent-up demand in U.S., fund manager says
CNBC Pro'Very attractive': Buy this automaker to play massive pent-up demand in U.S., fund manager says
Zavier Ong
Read More