Ford's October sales slide 10% amid supply chain issues

DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. sales last month declined by 10% as the automaker battled through supply chain issues that delayed shipments to dealers.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 158,327 new vehicles in October, which was off from nearly 176,000 units sold during the same month a year earlier.

Ford's October sales were far lower than the overall industry. Edmunds reports overall auto sales increased 9.1% compared with a year earlier to nearly 1.2 million vehicles sold.

