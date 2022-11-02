Goldman Sachs expects European natural gas prices to tumble 30% in the coming months

European gas prices are expected to drop to 85 euros megawatt hour in the coming months, said Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs predicts that European natural gas prices would drop by about 30% in the coming months as nations gain a temporary upper hand on supply issues.

The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is Europe's main benchmark for natural gas prices. It traded at around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. But Goldman Sachs expects this benchmark to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2023, according to a research note published last week.

This would mark a significant change to the levels seen back in August. At the time, Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent pressures on Europe's energy mix pushed prices to historic figures — above 340 euros per megawatt hour.

The recent cooling in gas prices has derived from several factors: Europe's gas storage is basically full for this winter season; temperatures this fall have been milder than expected thus delaying the start of a period of heavy usage; and there is an oversupply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recent reports have pointed to about 60 vessels waiting to discharge their LNG cargo in Europe. Some of these shipments were bought during the summer and are just arriving now as storage fills up. Indeed, the latest data compiled by industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe shows storage levels in Europe are sitting at 94%.