Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The Federal Reserve approved another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday, bringing its short-term borrowing rate to levels not seen since 2008 . The pros discussed Paramount , whose stock plummeted 12% to a new 52-week low after the company missed third-quarter earnings estimates . The experts also talked about Estee Lauder , as the stock fell 8% on weak guidance despite the cosmetics company beating earnings expectations for the quarter . Other stocks mentioned include Qualcomm and Boeing . Qualcomm and Estee Lauder are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.