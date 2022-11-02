This startup just raised $40 million to take on Zoom with virtual office spaces

Howard Lerman is tired of sitting in Zoom meetings.

The former Yext CEO has spent over a year creating Roam, a new kind of virtual office software that allows employees to communicate less formally and more efficiently.

Roam functions like an office building in the cloud, and a beta version of the platform launched Wednesday morning. Employees appear in virtual rooms or "offices," and people can drop by at the click of a button — much like they can stop by a physical office space.

Employees have a bird's-eye view of their "floor" in a Roam HQ. People can see who is in each virtual room as well as who is working remotely, who is in a physical office and who is in the field. Some rooms have audio-only capabilities, and some have options for both video and audio, like a traditional videoconference.

Lerman told CNBC that Roam can bring all their employees to one place, even if companies operate remotely in offices around the globe or use a hybrid model. And by giving employees easy access to their co-workers, companies can dedicate less time to formal meetings.

"What we are seeing is companies that use the cloud HQ in Roam see an average meeting time of about 8 minutes and 30 seconds, which is staggering, because for me previously, my average meeting times were 30 and 60 minutes," he said.