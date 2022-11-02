CNBC Investing Club

2 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks await Fed decision, Club earnings recap

Krystal Hur@kryshur

We still believe in AMD's future potential, but near-term results make it difficult to see
Zev Fima
Devon Energy's third-quarter beat comes on the back of solid capital discipline
Jeff Marksan hour ago
Eli Lilly's guidance cut is about the strong dollar, not weakening fundamentals, CEO says
Kevin Stankiewicz
