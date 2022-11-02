Twitter owner Elon Musk met with civil rights leaders Tuesday — here's what happened

Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the automobile awards "Das Goldene Lenkrad" (The golden steering wheel) given by a German newspaper in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2019.

Days after closing his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk faced pressure from heads of civil rights groups to disallow many users who had been banned from the platform from returning, and to give company staffers access to the tools necessary to combat election-related misinformation.

Leaders of the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Color of Change, Asian American Foundation and Free Press, a media reform advocacy group, spoke with Musk in an almost hour-long Zoom call on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, helped organize the call after speaking with Musk previously, and took part in the meeting, according to three of the attendees.

Some of the organizations represented have co-signed an open letter to Twitter's advertisers to encourage them to "cease all advertising on Twitter globally if he [Musk] follows through on his plans to undermine brand safety and community standards including gutting content moderation."

Bloomberg reported that some employees had been frozen out of their access to tools used for content moderation and policy enforcement, which could impact the company's ability to eliminate misinformation on Election Day. Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, defended the move as "exactly what we (or any company) should be doing in the midst of a corporate transition to reduce opportunities for insider risk." He said Twitter is still enforcing its rules.

After the call with civil rights groups, Musk tweeted that users who've been banned from Twitter for violating its rules — a group that includes former President Donald Trump — will not have the chance to return to the platform for at least another few weeks. Prior reports suggested Musk was planning to allow people who'd been kicked off Twitter for disciplinary reasons to come back.