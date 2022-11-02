CNBC Investing Club

We're impressed with health insurer Humana's solid quarter and rosy outlook for next year

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Club holding Humana (HUM) reported a mixed-but-solid third quarter before the opening bell Wednesday. Early optimism about 2023 also supported our bullish view on the health insurer's stock.

