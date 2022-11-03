The crisis is over for the British pound, but analysts see further weakness ahead

Traders in London. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — The British pound is on firmer footing since the appointment of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but Wall Street still sees further vulnerability over the next 12 months. After falling to a record low against the dollar of below $1.04 on Sep. 25 following the disastrous fiscal policy announcements that would eventually lead to the resignation of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, sterling had recovered to around $1.139 by Thursday morning, but remains down over 15% year-to-date. Sunak's planned return to a more traditionally conservative fiscal policy agenda mostly stabilized markets and reduced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, offering respite to the currency. In a note Monday, Deutsche Bank vice president and FX strategist Shreyas Gopal said the "crisis" chapter on the U.K. can now close, with the pound now likely to trade as a "normal" currency, but noted that downward pressure from large external financing needs and low real rates remains. "The U.K.'s external financing needs remain large and, on current market pricing, real yields are still too low compared to other major currencies. As long as the global risk environment remains weak this leaves the pound vulnerable and the likely trend lower," Gopal said. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, its biggest hike since 1989, but economists expect the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone and ultimately fall short of the terminal rate of almost 5% priced in by the market.

"In all, we remain bearish on the pound and believe GBP weakness will return for the rest of the year," Gopal said. "In the volatility space, the market has rightly assessed that the tails have narrowed for the pound, in line with our view, and we take profit on our short volatility recommendations from earlier this month." The U.K.'s long-running current account deficit has been exacerbated by soaring energy prices, which have added almost 2% of gross domestic product to the country's trade deficit over the past year while placing a historic squeeze on household incomes. U.K. real wages fell at a record rate in the second quarter and inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in September. Gopal suggested that as a result, private sector savings may fall further in the coming quarters in order to sustain consumption of essential goods, while the government's new fiscal plans, set to be laid out in full later this month, will likely mean public sector borrowing will exert less downward pressure on the trade balance. The government has also promised further details on a more targeted version of the Energy Price Guarantee scheme, which will reduce government spending but will further cement the U.K.'s likely recession. "This should lead to import compression and a (cyclical) improvement in the current account balance — though as a fraction of GDP this impact is likely to be less pronounced," Gopal said.

