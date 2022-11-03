Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia

Loading chart...

Nvidia Corp : "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."

Loading chart...

GoPro Inc : "I said sell that stock. ... $95, never looked back."

Loading chart...

Home Depot Inc : "I think that the Fed is directly targeting renovation and building of homes. ... But you have to stay the course."

Loading chart...

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc : "I don't like hyping phase 1, but I do think they have some interesting formulations."

Loading chart...

Lucid Group Inc : "Lucid is losing a huge amount of money. I don't recommend stocks that are losing money."

Loading chart...

Wabash National Corp : "Very, very strong company. ... I think it's a winning idea."

Loading chart...

Tilray Brands Inc : "Their time has come. ... I say, buy Tilray."

Loading chart...

SoFi Technologies Inc : "I'm willing to back [CEO Anthony Noto] right here, right now." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.