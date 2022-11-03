Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
GoPro Inc: "I said sell that stock. ... $95, never looked back."
Home Depot Inc: "I think that the Fed is directly targeting renovation and building of homes. ... But you have to stay the course."
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I don't like hyping phase 1, but I do think they have some interesting formulations."
Lucid Group Inc: "Lucid is losing a huge amount of money. I don't recommend stocks that are losing money."
Wabash National Corp: "Very, very strong company. ... I think it's a winning idea."
Tilray Brands Inc: "Their time has come. ... I say, buy Tilray."
SoFi Technologies Inc: "I'm willing to back [CEO Anthony Noto] right here, right now."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.
