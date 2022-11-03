CNBC Pro

Cryptocurrencies posted strong gains in October. Here’s why investors are optimistic on the rest of the year

thumbnail
Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

Is it now time to buy Uber shares? Two market players give their take
CNBC ProIs it now time to buy Uber shares? Two market players give their take
Zavier Ong3 hours ago
Wall Street slashes price targets this earnings season. Here are 13 stocks that bucked the trend
CNBC ProWall Street slashes price targets this earnings season. Here are 13 stocks that bucked the trend
Ganesh Rao3 hours ago
Credit Suisse says this is a bear market rally that's about to fail right here
CNBC ProCredit Suisse says this is a bear market rally that's about to fail right here
Jesse Pound
Read More