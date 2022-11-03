Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reportedly shot and wounded

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (R) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was reportedly shot and wounded at a protest march.

Mohammad Atif Khan, a senior politician and close aide of Khan, told NBC News he had been shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. The former Pakistani leader's condition is "out of danger," he added.

Kahn was leading a massive protest march in the country's eastern city of Wazirabad, part of a week-long tour aimed at drumming up support for toppling the current government and forcing early elections.

Khan, a cricket star who became Pakistan's prime minister in 2018, was ousted from power in April of this year after a no-confidence vote by opposition lawmakers alleging corruption and unconstitutional actions, charges backed up by the country's Supreme Court.

In October, Pakistan's election commission passed a ruling barring Khan from holding office again, sparking outrage among his many supporters who claim foul play.

Khan is one of the most famous figures in Pakistan and the wider South Asian region, known for leading his country to athletic glory as its national cricket team campaign in the 1980s and 90s. He later transitioned to politics, founding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in 1996.

Khan's political career was marked by losses until his party, running on a populist platform, won the most seats in Pakistan's National Assembly in 2018 and he led the governing coalition as prime minister.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.