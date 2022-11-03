Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Qualcomm the day after the company reported its quarterly results . Qualcomm met Wall Street's expectations on the top line, but an inventory glut led to lower guidance. That led to several analyst downgrades. The chipmaker is held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust Portfolio. Cramer also broke down what he saw from Etsy's third-quarter earnings report. Shares popped more than 14% after the e-commerce company beat expectations and posted upbeat guidance for the current period. Other stocks mentioned include PayPal and Netflix .