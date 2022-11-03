Restaurant Brands' earnings top estimates as sales rise at Burger King, Tim Hortons

A sign is posted in front of a Burger King restaurant on February 15, 2022 in Daly City, California.

Restaurant Brands International on Thursday reported stronger sales at Burger King and Tim Hortons, joining the fast-food companies seeing a bump in sales as consumers look for more affordable options.

The results come after rival Yum Brands on Wednesday also reported stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell and KFC chains. The company said it generally isn't seeing a change in consumer behavior and that more premium menu items in the U.S. are proving popular.

And last week, McDonald's said its U.S. same-store sales were fueled by stronger traffic and price hikes. The burger giant said it is drawing more customers who are opting for fast-food instead of dining out at pricier places.

Shares of Restaurant Brand rose less than 1% in morning trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 96 cents adjusted vs. 80 cents expected

Revenue: $1.73 billion vs. $1.66 billion expected

Net sales in the quarter rose 15.5% to $1.73 billion. Global same-store sales grew 9.1%, with digital sales now accounting for about a third of system-wide sales.

Burger King reported same-store sales growth of 10.3%, fueled by its performance overseas. In the U.S., the figure rose 4% as the Restaurant Brands works to revive sales with a turnaround plan.

Tim Hortons' same-store sales increased 9.8%. Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil said in a statement that new menu items and "great value for money" drove higher sales at Tims.

The coffee chain reported Canadian same-store sales growth of 11.1%, demonstrating that its turnaround has taken hold. Demand for its breakfast and lunch food is higher, and sales of cold coffee drinks are also climbing. Still, locations in Canadian city centers are lagging as office workers continue to work from home.

At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, same-store sales rose 3.1%. The fried chicken chain's U.S. same-store sales rose 1.3%.

The latest addition to Restaurant Brands' portfolio, Firehouse Subs, reported flat same-store sales. The company bought the sandwich chain in late 2021 for $1 billion and has been focusing on expanding it internationally.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Restaurant Brands reported a net income of $530 million, or $1.17 per share, up from $329 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Like other multinational companies, Restaurant Brands' results were hurt by the strong dollar. The company reported a $30 million loss from foreign exchange rates.

Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.