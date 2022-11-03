Retail investors are dumping most of Big Tech except one stock

Retail investors have been shunning most of Big Tech this past week, according to JPMorgan. Strategists at the bank led by Peng Cheng said retail investors dumped $130 million worth of Meta stock, sold $122 million of Amazon and $112 million of Apple. There was one notable exception: Alphabet. Cheng, JPMorgan's head of big data and AI strategies, said the Google parent's stock saw a $137 million boost from retail investors. He also said Alphabet was "the most popular name this past week. The tech sector has taken a beating this year thanks to high inflation and rising interest rates. On Wednesday, tech stocks were among the worst performers after the Federal Reserve announced another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike and indicated the tightening was far from done. The tech-heaving Nasdaq Composite is down more than 30% year to date. Meta has lost more than 70% so far this year, Amazon is down 45% and Apple slid about 20%. Meanwhile, just last week Alphabet had its worst day since March 2020, losing 9% on Oct. 26. The company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter the day prior. Its stock has dropped about 40% year to date. Overall, retail traders bought $2.2 billion this past week, the second consecutive week of positive inflow, Cheng said. Demand was strongest in large-cap U.S. equity ETFs and S & P 500 ETFs. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.