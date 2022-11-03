Warner Bros Discovery revenue falls short of Wall Street's expectations

In this photo illustration, the Warner Bros. Discovery logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery reported its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, missing analyst expectations, as it felt the effects of a tough advertising environment and costs associated with its post-merger restructuring.

Here's what the company reported compared with analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv:

Revenue: $9.82 billion vs. $10.36 billion expected

The company reported a loss per share of 95 cents, citing macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in advertising.

Shares fell about 2% after hours Thursday, after declining 5.6% to $11.97 during the regular trading session.

Warner Bros. Discovery is the result of a merger between AT&T's WarnerMedia and Discovery, which was completed earlier this year. Since the merger was completed, the company has been in the midst of significant cost-cutting measures, such as laying off staffers and pulling content from its streaming service HBO Max.

"While we have lots more work to do, and there are some difficult decisions still to be made, we have total conviction in the opportunity ahead," CEO David Zaslav said in the company release Thursday.

In the last year, Warner Bros. Discovery's valuation has nearly been cut in half as Wall Street has lowered its expectations on global streaming subscriber growth. Streaming services have been competing for subscribers, with industry behemoth Netflix losing customers earlier this year and unveiling an ad-supported tier at a cheaper cost.

The company said it added 2.8 million direct-to-consumer streaming customers in the third quarter, bringing its total to 94.9 million global subscribers. Revenue for the direct-to-consumer segment dropped 6% to $2.3 billion, as its saw decreases in licensing and distribution revenue.

In late October, the company said in public filings that it estimated it would book $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in pre-tax restructuring charges during the third quarter. The restructuring is expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2024, and will incur approximately $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion in total pre-tax restructuring charges.

Meanwhile, the slowdown in advertising has been hitting media companies.

Revenue for its TV networks segment declined 8% to $5.2 billion. The segment was particularly impacted by a 11% drop in advertising revenue.

Industry peer Paramount Global reported earnings on Wednesday, also missing analyst estimates as its TV and advertising revenue fell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

