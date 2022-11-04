Barclays cuts China GDP outlook after forecasting U.S., Europe recession

China's export growth has slowed in recent months after surging during the height of the pandemic globally. Pictured here is a wind turbine blade being loaded onto a cargo ship at Yantai Port on Nov.1, 2022.

BEIJING — Barclays cut its forecast for China's economic growth next year to 3.8%, based partly on expectations of a drop in global demand for Chinese goods.

The firm's U.S. and European economics teams forecast recessions next year, Barclays' Hong Kong-based Jian Chang and Yingke Zhou said in a report Wednesday.

As a result, they now expect China's exports to drop by 2% to 5% in 2023, versus previous expectations for 1% growth, the report said.

"China's share of global exports has been shrinking this year," the analysts said. "Foreign companies are seen to have shifted their orders away from China to its Asian neighbors, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India, for the production of some key labor-intensive goods."

Exports remain an important driver of China's economy, especially when the pandemic disrupted global supply chains and generated intense demand for health products and electronics.

China's exports surged by 29.8% last year in U.S. dollar terms, following a 3.6% increase in 2020, according to the customs agency.